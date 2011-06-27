Used 1995 Toyota T100 DX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room59.4 in.
Front shoulder room62.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room60.4 in.
Rear leg room29.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.2 in.
Measurements
Length209.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4005 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height70.1 in.
Maximum payload1995.0 lbs.
Wheel base121.8 in.
Width75.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Pearl Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Tropical Blue Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • White
