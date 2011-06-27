  1. Home
Used 1994 Toyota T100 DX Features & Specs

More about the 1994 T100
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base121.8 in.
Length209.1 in.
Width75.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Pewter Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl
  • Evergreen Pearl
Research Similar Vehicles