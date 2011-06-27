Estimated values
1993 Toyota T100 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,053
|$1,528
|$1,763
|Clean
|$940
|$1,363
|$1,578
|Average
|$712
|$1,033
|$1,208
|Rough
|$485
|$704
|$838
Estimated values
1993 Toyota T100 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$722
|$1,256
|$1,525
|Clean
|$644
|$1,121
|$1,365
|Average
|$488
|$850
|$1,045
|Rough
|$333
|$579
|$725
Estimated values
1993 Toyota T100 One Ton 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$904
|$1,319
|$1,525
|Clean
|$806
|$1,177
|$1,365
|Average
|$611
|$892
|$1,045
|Rough
|$416
|$608
|$725
Estimated values
1993 Toyota T100 SR5 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$964
|$1,399
|$1,614
|Clean
|$860
|$1,248
|$1,445
|Average
|$652
|$946
|$1,106
|Rough
|$444
|$645
|$767
Estimated values
1993 Toyota T100 SR5 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,163
|$1,664
|$1,910
|Clean
|$1,037
|$1,485
|$1,710
|Average
|$786
|$1,126
|$1,309
|Rough
|$535
|$767
|$908