Used 1998 Toyota Supra Base Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Supra
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room32.9 in.
Rear hip Room42.5 in.
Rear leg room23.8 in.
Rear shoulder room43.8 in.
Measurements
Length177.8 in.
Curb weight3265 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Height49.8 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quick Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Super White
  • Renaissance Red
  • Royal Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Black
