Used 1997 Toyota Supra Coupe Consumer Reviews
A classic worth keeping for one's lifetime
From the second generation from the mid-80's the supra has been my dream car. I found this in 02 with about 22000 K on it. I was looking for a manual, but this was the cleanest Supra I could find. Not a scratch. In the last seven years it has been perfect. It never fails to please. Other than 1 02 sensor, I have not had a single problem. It has ample power w/o the turbo and it s amazing how well it hugs the road.
Toyota Supra Non Turbo Super White L.E.
Bought this car just recently, and I already received tons of compliments from strangers in the gas station. NICE CAR! IS IT A GT? WOW, LOOKS LIKE A FERRARI, SUPRA? WHAT IS THE MAKE OF IT? HA HA HA, FEELS GREAT TO KNOW THAT I OWN A PART OF THE BEST SPORTS CAR IN HISTORY.
THE ULTIMATE RACE CAR
OK I HAVE A SUPRA STOCK IT WAS FAST! I DONT LIKE HOW YOU CANT FIT ANYONE IN THE BACK SEAT THEIR POINTLESS! BUT ITS STILL A GREAT CAR! THIS CAR IS THE ULTIMATE CAR IF YOU WANT A STREET RACING MONSTER!
Great sportscar
The Toyota Supra RZ (or TT) is a realy great sportscar. The car has alot of real torque and horsepowers. The car looks really exotic and is fun to drive. Especially with it's FR configuration, burnouts and drifting is easy to do. If you want a corvette or mustang, go look for a Supra, maybe you'll change your mind!
I Still Love My Supra
I bought it new with 6 on the odometer and it currently has 111,000. There are no sports cars with this many miles, that's never been in the shop that can still go 130mph (10 off its max). I have original EVERYTHING on this car and all I ever did was oil changes, tune-ups and swapping out all fluids, (it's due for a new timing belt though). I drove it pretty hard.
