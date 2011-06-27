Used 1996 Toyota Supra Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque315 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room32.9 in.
Rear hip Room42.5 in.
Rear leg room23.8 in.
Rear shoulder room43.8 in.
Measurements
Length177.8 in.
Curb weight3485 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Height50.2 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Baltic Blue Metallic
  • Super White
  • Renaissance Red
