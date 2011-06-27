Used 1996 Toyota Supra Coupe Consumer Reviews
Supra
I know everything about this car
its a keeper
a very dependable car just like any toyota, great acceleration and breaks fast. handles great and looks awesome from every angle
One Awesome Supra TT
The car performs amazingly. Big power pins you into your seat. The brakes and suspension are up for anything you throw at them. Huge grip on curvy roads, and the car just sounds amazing at full tilt. Don't stay on it too long, or you risk your driver's license. Definitely a very capable car that can run with anything on the road, or away from it. Driven sedately, it's as mild as your family sedan. Gets lots of looks, and it's very reliable. Fit and finish is great, considering the newest MKIV Supra is already 9 years old. They are holding their value really well, fueled by a very active aftermarket presence. Buy one if you want a great performing Japanese machine.
Sponsored cars related to the Supra
Related Used 1996 Toyota Supra Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner