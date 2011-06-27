  1. Home
Used 1994 Toyota Supra Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Supra
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5800 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room32.9 in.
Rear leg room23.8 in.
Measurements
Length177.7 in.
Curb weight3215 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Height50.2 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Renaissance Red
  • Super White
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Baltic Blue Metallic
  • Black
