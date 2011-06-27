  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Supra
  4. Used 1991 Toyota Supra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Toyota Supra Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Supra
Overview
See Supra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/388.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque254 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower232 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.9 in.
Rear hip Room47.5 in.
Rear leg room24.7 in.
Rear shoulder room50.5 in.
Measurements
Length181.9 in.
Curb weight3534 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base102.2 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Red
  • Blue Metalllic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Burgundy Pearl
  • White Pearl
  • Super White
  • Black
  • Silvermist Metallic
See Supra Inventory

Related Used 1991 Toyota Supra Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles