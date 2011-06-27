  1. Home
Used 1991 Toyota Supra Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Supra
5(80%)4(20%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good car for rich ppl

beto, 12/02/2002
this would be a nice vehicle if the head gasket wasn't so fragile. i had the car for 3 years and the HG went out on me 5 times avereging 1,000 dollars a fix. the engine block is bullet proff but not even a $300 HK$ gasket solved the problem. i finaly gave up on it and sold it for $3,000 bucks. it cost me 11,000 and on 3 years i spended another 10,000 wich wasn't worth it.

91 Turbo - Met Blue

Projectman, 09/08/2008
Loved the car since I saw my 1st one in '87.5. It was a met burgundy. When I had a choice in '91, I saw the Met Blue under the lights & it was a tuff one. When I drove it, just had to stifle my joy so the salesman would believe my comment when I said, "It's OK." Then we proceeded to deal. Put a lot of miles on it the first 10 years. Have the car now; looks & drives like new, but don't drive it much. Need to do the timing belt and check for BHG. Since I found out that the valves & pistons are in "interference". But I am looking forward to taking it to car shows again. It always get people to come by and look at it.

a 13 year-old gem.....

carfan21, 01/21/2003
I have owned this car now for over five years and have been very pleased with it. The inline-6 is a gem and the engine itself is rock-solid. Even though it is a '91, it has no problems matching up with some of the "sporty imports" that are prevalent today. A very solid car that performs well and is very dependable

I LOVE MY SUPRA!

Pedro E. Cusidor, 03/01/2003
I currently own a 1991 toyota supra w/turbo automatic transmition, with tem control, ect, and O/D. the car runs great and fast. I street race and have smoked cars with this work of art. if your lookin for an economic, or racing car this is the way to go.

cheap supercar

sir-spooles-up, 04/10/2003
very nice looking and handeling for and early 90's with an effective use of the 5 speed will keep that power only one simple motion away (in case of having to pass someone) can be upgraded to any level amaginable!!! go with new tires and a HKS intercooler and turbo piping as well as new cams and cam gears a boost controller and some tuning will keep you buried in your seat for 130 mph

