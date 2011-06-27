Used 1991 Toyota Supra Consumer Reviews
Good car for rich ppl
this would be a nice vehicle if the head gasket wasn't so fragile. i had the car for 3 years and the HG went out on me 5 times avereging 1,000 dollars a fix. the engine block is bullet proff but not even a $300 HK$ gasket solved the problem. i finaly gave up on it and sold it for $3,000 bucks. it cost me 11,000 and on 3 years i spended another 10,000 wich wasn't worth it.
91 Turbo - Met Blue
Loved the car since I saw my 1st one in '87.5. It was a met burgundy. When I had a choice in '91, I saw the Met Blue under the lights & it was a tuff one. When I drove it, just had to stifle my joy so the salesman would believe my comment when I said, "It's OK." Then we proceeded to deal. Put a lot of miles on it the first 10 years. Have the car now; looks & drives like new, but don't drive it much. Need to do the timing belt and check for BHG. Since I found out that the valves & pistons are in "interference". But I am looking forward to taking it to car shows again. It always get people to come by and look at it.
a 13 year-old gem.....
I have owned this car now for over five years and have been very pleased with it. The inline-6 is a gem and the engine itself is rock-solid. Even though it is a '91, it has no problems matching up with some of the "sporty imports" that are prevalent today. A very solid car that performs well and is very dependable
I LOVE MY SUPRA!
I currently own a 1991 toyota supra w/turbo automatic transmition, with tem control, ect, and O/D. the car runs great and fast. I street race and have smoked cars with this work of art. if your lookin for an economic, or racing car this is the way to go.
cheap supercar
very nice looking and handeling for and early 90's with an effective use of the 5 speed will keep that power only one simple motion away (in case of having to pass someone) can be upgraded to any level amaginable!!! go with new tires and a HKS intercooler and turbo piping as well as new cams and cam gears a boost controller and some tuning will keep you buried in your seat for 130 mph
