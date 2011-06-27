Used 1991 Toyota Supra Consumer Reviews

Good car for rich ppl beto , 12/02/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful this would be a nice vehicle if the head gasket wasn't so fragile. i had the car for 3 years and the HG went out on me 5 times avereging 1,000 dollars a fix. the engine block is bullet proff but not even a $300 HK$ gasket solved the problem. i finaly gave up on it and sold it for $3,000 bucks. it cost me 11,000 and on 3 years i spended another 10,000 wich wasn't worth it. Report Abuse

91 Turbo - Met Blue Projectman , 09/08/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Loved the car since I saw my 1st one in '87.5. It was a met burgundy. When I had a choice in '91, I saw the Met Blue under the lights & it was a tuff one. When I drove it, just had to stifle my joy so the salesman would believe my comment when I said, "It's OK." Then we proceeded to deal. Put a lot of miles on it the first 10 years. Have the car now; looks & drives like new, but don't drive it much. Need to do the timing belt and check for BHG. Since I found out that the valves & pistons are in "interference". But I am looking forward to taking it to car shows again. It always get people to come by and look at it. Report Abuse

a 13 year-old gem..... carfan21 , 01/21/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have owned this car now for over five years and have been very pleased with it. The inline-6 is a gem and the engine itself is rock-solid. Even though it is a '91, it has no problems matching up with some of the "sporty imports" that are prevalent today. A very solid car that performs well and is very dependable Report Abuse

I LOVE MY SUPRA! Pedro E. Cusidor , 03/01/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I currently own a 1991 toyota supra w/turbo automatic transmition, with tem control, ect, and O/D. the car runs great and fast. I street race and have smoked cars with this work of art. if your lookin for an economic, or racing car this is the way to go. Report Abuse