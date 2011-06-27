Used 1990 Toyota Supra Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|296.0/388.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|188 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.5 in.
|Front leg room
|43.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|52.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|33.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|24.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.5 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|51.2 in.
|Wheel base
|102.2 in.
|Length
|181.9 in.
|Width
|68.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3463 lbs.
