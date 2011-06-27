2022 Toyota Sienna XSE 7-Passenger Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,860
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|35
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|35
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|35/36 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|630.0/648.0 mi.
|Engine
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.3 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Packages
|Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Mats
|+$294
|All-Weather Floor Liner Package
|+$220
|Entertainment Package
|+$1,415
|Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$294
|Protection Package
|+$423
|XSE Plus Package
|+$1,000
|Outdoor Package
|+$445
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Coin Holder/Ashtray Kit
|+$29
|Tri-Fold Cargo Liner
|+$165
|Cargo Tote
|+$51
|Illuminated Door Sills
|+$245
|Cargo Net w/Pouch
|+$49
|First Aid Kit w/PPE
|+$25
|Cargo Organizer
|+$239
|1500w Inverter
|+$300
|Carpet Mat Package
|+$220
|Cargo Tray
|+$99
|Wireless Headphones
|+$100
|Door Sill Protectors
|+$40
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|Front hip room
|59.6 in.
|Front leg room
|40.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|62.4 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|66.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|62.7 in.
|Exterior Options
|Paint Protection Film
|+$395
|Temporary Spare Tire
|+$75
|Body Side Moldings
|+$209
|Roof Rails
|+$150
|Roof Rack Cross Bars
|+$200
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|+$65
|Tow Hitch Receiver
|+$840
|Mudguards
|+$149
|Special Color
|+$425
|Rear Bumper Applique
|+$69
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|33.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,675 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|193.2 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.4 in.
|Height
|68.5 in.
|Length
|204.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|101.0 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|78.5 in.
|Wheel base
|120.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P235/60R18 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
