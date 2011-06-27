  1. Home
2022 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sienna
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,850
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG36
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG36
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)36/36 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)648.0/648.0 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower245 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Mats +$294
All-Weather Floor Liner Package +$220
Entertainment Package +$1,415
Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Liners +$294
Protection Package +$423
XLE Plus Package +$2,000
Outdoor Package +$445
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Coin Holder/Ashtray Kit +$29
Tri-Fold Cargo Liner +$165
Cargo Tote +$51
Illuminated Door Sills +$245
Cargo Net w/Pouch +$49
First Aid Kit w/PPE +$25
Cargo Organizer +$239
1500w Inverter +$300
Carpet Mat Package +$220
Cargo Tray +$99
Wireless Headphones +$100
Door Sill Protectors +$40
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.1 in.
Front hip room59.6 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front shoulder room62.4 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room66.2 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room62.7 in.
Exterior Options
Paint Protection Film +$395
Temporary Spare Tire +$75
Body Side Moldings +$209
Roof Rails +$150
Roof Rack Cross Bars +$200
Alloy Wheel Locks +$65
Tow Hitch Receiver +$840
Mudguards +$149
18" Alloy Wheels +$540
Special Color +$425
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,625 lbs.
EPA interior volume193.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height68.5 in.
Length203.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity101.0 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.5 in.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cypress
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Sunset Bronze Mica
  • Wind Chill Pearl
  • Blueprint
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Chateau, leatherette
  • Graphite, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
