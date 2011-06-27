  1. Home
2021 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Sienna
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,700
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG36
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,700
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)36/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)648.0/648.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG36
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,700
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,700
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$46,700
Entertainment Packageyes
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Outdoor Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Matsyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,700
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,700
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,700
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,700
First Aid Kit w/PPEyes
Cargo Toteyes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Kityes
Cargo Organizeryes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Cargo Net w/Pouchyes
Intelligent Inside Rear View Mirroryes
Tri-Fold Cargo Lineryes
1500w Inverteryes
Cargo Trayyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,700
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,700
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room62.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room59.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,700
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room66.2 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room62.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$46,700
Paint Protection Film (Front Bumper)yes
Trailer Ball Mountyes
Temporary Spare Tireyes
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Mudguardsyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Trailer Ballyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,700
Maximum cargo capacity101.0 cu.ft.
Length203.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4725 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height69.7 in.
EPA interior volume193.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,700
Exterior Colors
  • Blueprint
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Cypress
  • Sunset Bronze Mica
  • Blizzard Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Chateau, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,700
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
P235/60R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,700
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.

