2019 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Sienna
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$45,370
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,370
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,370
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,370
Torque263 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,370
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,370
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Package Plusyes
Protection Packageyes
Cargo Management Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,370
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
605 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,370
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,370
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,370
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Four Season Floor Liner/Mat Packageyes
First Aid Kityes
Cargo Toteyes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Kityes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,370
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,370
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.5 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room58.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,370
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,370
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Lower Door Moldings (Chrome)yes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Outdoor Packageyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,370
Maximum cargo capacity150.0 cu.ft.
Length200.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4750 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height71.3 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,370
Exterior Colors
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Toasted Walnut Pearl
  • Parisian Night Pearl
  • Alumina Jade Metallic
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Midnight Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Chestnut, premium leather
  • Ash, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,370
P235/55R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,370
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,370
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.

