2019 Toyota Sienna SE Premium 8-Passenger Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Sienna
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,360
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain


Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG


EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine


Torque263 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety


4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages


All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Package Plusyes
Protection Packageyes
Cargo Management Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment


JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
Blu-ray/DVD playeryes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
605 watts stereo outputyes
video monitoryes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience


Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature


hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options


Universal Tablet Holderyes
Four Season Floor Liner/Mat Packageyes
First Aid Kityes
Cargo Toteyes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Kityes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Instrumentation


clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats


multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.5 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room58.6 in.
Rear Seats


Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options


Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Lower Door Moldings (Chrome)yes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Outdoor Packageyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Tow Hitch Receiver Kityes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements


Maximum cargo capacity150.0 cu.ft.
Length200.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4605 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height70.5 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors


Exterior Colors
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Parisian Night Pearl
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Super White
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Midnight Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels


19 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/50R19 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension


front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty


Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.

