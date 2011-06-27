Used 2017 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque263 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Package Plusyes
Protection Packageyes
Cargo Management Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
605 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Universal Tablet Holderyes
First Aid Kityes
Carpet Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectoryes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Cargo Toteyes
All-Weather Floor and Cargo Linersyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Ashtray Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.5 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room58.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Outdoor Packageyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Lower Door Moldingsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity150.0 cu.ft.
Length200.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4515 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height70.7 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Sky Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ash, premium leather
  • Chestnut, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
P235/55R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
