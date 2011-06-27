  1. Home
Used 2016 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Sienna
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,655
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower266 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Package Plusyes
Protection Packageyes
Cargo Managementyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Door Sill Protectoryes
First Aid Kityes
Carpet Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectoryes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Cargo Toteyes
Cargo Organizeryes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Ashtray Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room58.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Exterior Options
Lower Door Moldingyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Mudguardsyes
Outdoor Packageyes
Door Edge Guardyes
Ball Mount Kityes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Towing Receiver Hitch Kityes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity150.0 cu.ft.
Length200.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4450 lbs.
Gross weight5995 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height70.7 in.
Maximum payload1335 lbs.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sky Blue Pearl
  • Super White
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Salsa Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ash, premium cloth
  • Bisque, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P235/60R17 tiresyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
