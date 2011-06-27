  1. Home
Used 2013 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Sienna
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower266 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Preferred Premium Accessory Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Package Plusyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Door Sill Protectoryes
Carpet Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectoryes
First Aid Kityes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Cargo Toteyes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Ashtray Kityes
Dual Screen Seat Mount Rear Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.5 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room58.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Lower Body Moldingyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Mudguardsyes
Towing Receiver Hitch and Wire Harnessyes
Door Edge Guardyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Front track67.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity150.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4520 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length200.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height70.7 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width78.1 in.
Rear track67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Black
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Bisque, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
P235/60R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles