Used 2011 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,315
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,315
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,315
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|320.0/440.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,315
|Torque
|245 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|266 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.9 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,315
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,315
|Entertainment Package
|yes
|Preferred Premium Accessory Package
|yes
|Preferred Accessory Package
|yes
|XLE Premium Package
|yes
|XLE Navigation Package
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,315
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,315
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|simulated wood trim on center console
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,315
|Power mirrors
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,315
|Interface Kit for iPod
|yes
|Door Sill Applique
|yes
|Carpet Floor Mats/Door Sill Protector
|yes
|First Aid Kit
|yes
|Carpet Floor Mats
|yes
|XM Satellite Radio
|yes
|Cargo Organizer
|yes
|Cargo Tote by Nifty Products
|yes
|Ashtray Kit
|yes
|Emergency Assistance Kit
|yes
|BLU Logic Hands-Free System
|yes
|Wireless Headphones
|yes
|Cargo Nets
|yes
|Dual Screen Seat Mount Rear Entertainment System
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,315
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,315
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.5 in.
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|65.0 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|58.6 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,315
|Rear head room
|39.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|66.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.6 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,315
|Lower Body Molding
|yes
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|yes
|Mudguards
|yes
|Towing Receiver Hitch and Wire Harness
|yes
|Door Edge Guard
|yes
|Roof Rack Cross Bars
|yes
|Paint Protection Film
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,315
|Front track
|67.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|150.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4735 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|39.1 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.31 cd.
|Length
|200.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.6 in.
|Height
|71.3 in.
|Wheel base
|119.3 in.
|Width
|78.1 in.
|Rear track
|67.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,315
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,315
|P235/55R18 tires
|yes
|18 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,315
|front independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,315
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
