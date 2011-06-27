  1. Home
Used 2011 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower266 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Entertainment Packageyes
Preferred Premium Accessory Packageyes
Limited Convenience Packageyes
Limited Advanced Technology Packageyes
Limited Navigation Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Limited Premium Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Three zone climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
leather, simulated wood and chrome trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interface Kit for iPodyes
Door Sill Appliqueyes
Carpet Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectoryes
First Aid Kityes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Cargo Tote by Nifty Productsyes
Ashtray Kityes
Emergency Assistance Kityes
Wireless Headphonesyes
BLU Logic Hands-Free Systemyes
Premium Base Audioyes
Limited Upgradeyes
Cargo Netsyes
Dual Screen Seat Mount Rear Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.5 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room58.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Lower Body Moldingyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Mudguardsyes
Towing Receiver Hitch and Wire Harnessyes
Door Edge Guardyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Special Color - Blizzard Pearlyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Front track67.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity150.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4490 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length200.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height70.7 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width78.1 in.
Rear track67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Black
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • South Pacific Pearl
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Predawn Gray Mica
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Bisque, leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/55R18 99V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
