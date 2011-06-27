  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sienna
  4. Used 2011 Toyota Sienna
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Toyota Sienna Base 7-Passenger Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Sienna
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,060
See Sienna Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,060
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,060
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,060
Torque186 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower187 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,060
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,060
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Preferred Premium Accessory Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,060
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,060
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,060
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,060
Interface Kit for iPodyes
Door Sill Appliqueyes
Carpet Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectoryes
First Aid Kityes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Cargo Tote by Nifty Productsyes
Ashtray Kityes
Emergency Assistance Kityes
BLU Logic Hands-Free Systemyes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Cargo Netsyes
Dual Screen Seat Mount Rear Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,060
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,060
Front head room41.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Front leg room40.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room58.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,060
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,060
Lower Body Moldingyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Mudguardsyes
Towing Receiver Hitch and Wire Harnessyes
Door Edge Guardyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,060
Front track67.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity150.0 cu.ft.
Length200.2 in.
Curb weight4275 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height69.5 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width78.1 in.
Rear track67.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,060
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • South Pacific Pearl
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Predawn Gray Mica
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, cloth
  • Bisque, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,060
P235/60R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,060
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,060
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
See Sienna Inventory

Related Used 2011 Toyota Sienna Base 7-Passenger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles