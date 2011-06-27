  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sienna
  4. Used 2010 Toyota Sienna
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Sienna
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,485
See Sienna Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,485
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,485
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,485
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower266 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,485
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,485
Fog Lamp Packageyes
XLE Extra Value Package #4yes
XLE Extra Value Package #3yes
XLE Extra Value Package #2yes
XLE Extra Value Package #1yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,485
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,485
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,485
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,485
Front and Rear Intuitive Parking Assistyes
Carpet Floor Mats/Door Sill Protectoryes
JBL w/6-CD Changer & Bluetoothyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,485
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,485
premium clothyes
Front head room42.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,485
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room67.5 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,485
Daytime Running Lightsyes
Special Paintyes
Towing Prep Optionyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,485
Front track65.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity148.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4464 lbs.
Gross weight5690 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Maximum payload1226 lbs.
Length201.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width77.4 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,485
Exterior Colors
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Blue Mirage Metallic
  • Silver Pine Mica
  • Slate Metallic
  • Silver Shadow Pearl
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Taupe, premium cloth
  • Taupe, leather
  • Taupe, cloth
  • Stone, premium cloth
  • Stone, leather
  • Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,485
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P225/60R17 98T tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,485
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,485
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sienna Inventory

Related Used 2010 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles