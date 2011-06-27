  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sienna
  4. Used 2008 Toyota Sienna
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Sienna
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,965
See Sienna Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,965
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,965
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,965
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower266 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,965
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,965
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,965
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,965
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,965
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,965
Front head room42.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,965
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room67.5 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,965
Front track65.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity148.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4270 lbs.
Gross weight5690 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Maximum payload1420 lbs.
Length201.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width77.4 in.
Rear track66.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,965
Exterior Colors
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Silver Shadow Pearl
  • Slate Metallic
  • Natural White
  • Blue Mirage Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Pine Mica
Interior Colors
  • Stone, premium cloth
  • Stone, leather
  • Stone, cloth
  • Taupe, premium cloth
  • Taupe, leather
  • Taupe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,965
P215/65R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,965
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,965
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sienna Inventory

Related Used 2008 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles