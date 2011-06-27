  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sienna
  4. Used 2005 Toyota Sienna
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Sienna
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,545
See Sienna Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,545
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,545
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,545
Torque242 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,545
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,545
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,545
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,545
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,545
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,545
Front head room42 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,545
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room67.5 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,545
Front track65.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity148.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4310 lbs.
Gross weight5690 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Angle of approach13.3 degrees
Maximum payload1380 lbs.
Angle of departure19.3 degrees
Length200 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width77.4 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,545
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Mirage Metallic
  • Stratosphere Mica
  • Aspen Green Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Silver Shadow Pearl
  • Natural White
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Stone
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,545
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P225/60R17 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,545
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,545
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sienna Inventory

Related Used 2005 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles