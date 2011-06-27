  1. Home
Used 2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Sienna
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/500 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque242 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
rear volume controlsyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room42 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room67.5 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Front track65.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity148.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4165 lbs.
Gross weight5690 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Angle of approach13.3 degrees
Maximum payload1525 lbs.
Angle of departure19.3 degrees
Length200 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Width77.4 in.
Rear track66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Shadow Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Stratosphere Mica
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Aspen Green Pearl
  • Blue Mirage Metallic
  • Arctic Frost Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Stone
  • Fawn
Tires & Wheels
P215/65R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
