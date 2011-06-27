Used 2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Features & Specs
|Overview
See Sienna Inventory
Starting MSRP
$28,480
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,480
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,480
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|340/500 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,480
|Torque
|242 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.3 l
|Horsepower
|230 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.8 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,480
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,480
|JBL premium brand stereo system
|yes
|rear volume controls
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|360 watts stereo output
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,480
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,480
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,480
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,480
|premium cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|42 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|63.8 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|58.4 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,480
|Rear head room
|40.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|67.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|manual folding bench third row seats
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,480
|Front track
|65.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|148.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4165 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5690 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|43.6 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.30 cd.
|Angle of approach
|13.3 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1525 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|19.3 degrees
|Length
|200 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.9 in.
|Height
|68.9 in.
|Wheel base
|119.3 in.
|Width
|77.4 in.
|Rear track
|66.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,480
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,480
|P215/65R16 tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Sienna
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,480
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,480
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic