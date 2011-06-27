Used 2003 Toyota Sienna Minivan Consumer Reviews

shane , 01/18/2018 CE 4dr Minivan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)

"Ive owned several minivans in my time, a mercury villager, an Oldsmobile Silhouette and a Chrysler Town and Country. I will say there previous vans listed were all more stylish but the Sienna is hands down the winner when it comes to reliability. I bought the car used and for being 15 years old it runs excellent, for its both quiet and durable. We recently had a huge winter storm with temps plummeting far below zero and my van started up every single time when I had neighbors with newer cars with no such luck! Im amazed at how quiet the engine is for its age, also. The interior/exterior have also held up very well over the years but the one minor issue I have would be the door handles which are prone to break on this particular model. Currently, my passenger side handle is on the verge of coming off and the back drivers sliding door came off altogether and is currently glued on. But that is minor league stuff compared to the major drive train issues I experienced with my previous vans from different brands. As other reviewers have stated, change the oil in this one and use synthetic and you shouldn't have a sludge problem. This van also handles a bit more like an SUV or larger vehicle and not so much like a car. Its fabulous in snow and even did fine with the ice. No complaints. LOVE and I think I shall keep it as long as I can. Def. a Toyota fan for life! I cant name a single car after so many years that has held up so well. If you're looking for quality look no further! Also--one last note, if you are looking for a van from this era I would avoid the Odyssey for transmission issues!