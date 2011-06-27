  1. Home
Used 2002 Toyota Sienna CE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,905
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)355.3/480.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Front and rear air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
Front shoulder room60.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room58.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.7 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room62.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity133.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3919 lbs.
Gross weight5246 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Maximum payload1327 lbs.
Length194.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height67.3 in.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Width73.4 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Denim Blue Mica
  • Black Walnut Pearl
  • Silver Shadow Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Vintage Red Pearl
  • Super White
  • Sailfin Blue Metallic
  • Stratosphere Mica
Interior Colors
  • Oak
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/70R15 tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
