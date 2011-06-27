  1. Home
2022 Toyota Sequoia TRD PRO Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sequoia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,625
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
on demand 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG14
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Engine
Base engine size5.7 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Carpet Mat Package +$379
Carpet/Cargo Mat Package +$324
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
14 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
605 watts stereo outputyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Liners - For Third Row +$55
Cargo Net - Envelope +$49
Door Sill Protectors +$55
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Cargo Cover +$245
All-Weather Cargo Mat +$100
Carpet Cargo Mat +$269
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front head room34.8 in.
Front hip room62.5 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.4 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
Exterior Options
Hood Protector +$165
Special Color +$425
Paint Protection Film +$395
Dimensions
Angle of approach27.0 degrees
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5985 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Ground clearance10.0 in.
Height77.0 in.
Length205.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity120.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1315 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7100 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.9 in.
Wheel base122.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Wind Chill Pearl
  • Lunar Rock
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P275/65R T tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
