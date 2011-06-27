2022 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,440
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Center locking differential
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|14
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/17 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|343.2/448.8 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Torque
|401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Packages
|TRD Sport Premium Package
|+$4,325
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|All-Weather Floor Liners - For Third Row
|+$55
|Cargo Net - Envelope
|+$49
|Universal Tablet Holder
|+$99
|Cargo Cover
|+$245
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$218
|All-Weather Cargo Mat
|+$100
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|34.8 in.
|Front hip room
|62.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.4 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|34.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|59.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.6 in.
|Exterior Options
|Front Skid Plate
|+$425
|Hood Protector
|+$165
|Special Color
|+$425
|Paint Protection Film
|+$395
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|27.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|21.0 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5985 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7300 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|10.0 in.
|Height
|77.0 in.
|Length
|205.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|120.1 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1315 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7100 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|79.9 in.
|Wheel base
|122.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|20 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P275/55R H tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 2500 2004
- Used Toyota Corolla 1993
- Used Acura NSX 1992
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT 2014
- Used Lexus GS F
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2007
- Used Dodge Nitro 2008 For Sale
- Used Lexus GS 350 2000
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2003
- Used BMW M2 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2021 Lexus LC 500H
- 2021 Audi RS Q8
- 2021 Nissan NV200
- 2021 INFINITI Q60
- 2021 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 Ford F-150
- Hyundai Elantra 2020
Other models to consider
- 2022 Kia K5
- 2021 Rio
- 2021 Niro
- 2020 Kia Niro EV
- Kia Telluride 2020
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2021
- 2022 Stinger
- 2020 Kia Sportage
- 2020 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Kia Rio
Research Similar Vehicles
- Volkswagen Tiguan 2021
- 2021 GLE-Class Coupe
- 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2021 RDX
- 2021 Bronco Sport
- Ford Edge 2021
- Toyota RAV4 Prime 2021
- 2021 XC40
- 2021 Cherokee
- 2021 BMW X3
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 Acura RDX News
- 2022 Honda Passport News
- 2022 Nissan Sentra News
- 2022 Volkswagen Atlas News
- 2022 Subaru Ascent News
Recommended
- Ford Fusion 2011 Sedan Features Specs
- Ford Fusion 2013 Sedan Features Specs
- Ford Fusion 2013 Features Specs
- Ford Fusion 2016 Sedan Features Specs
- Ford Fusion 2019 Sedan Features Specs
Other models
- Used Hyundai Kona in Highland, CA
- Used Dodge Ram-Pickup-2500 in Lorain, OH
- Used Lincoln MKT in Kokomo, IN
- Used Dodge Caravan in Chino, CA
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage-G4 in East Orange, NJ
- Used Mini Cooper in Farmington, MI
- Used Jaguar Xe in Loveland, CO
- Used Lexus LX-470 in Portsmouth, VA
- Used Scion FR-S in Kenosha, WI
- Used Toyota Highlander-Hybrid in Menifee, CA
- Used Lexus LC-500 in Suffolk, VA
- Used Maserati Granturismo-Convertible in Passaic, NJ
- Used Lincoln Nautilus in Lake Elsinore, CA
- Used BMW 6-Series in Mount Vernon, NY
- Used Aston-Martin DBS in Inglewood, CA
- Used Mitsubishi I-Miev in San Clemente, CA
- Used Chevrolet Impala-Limited in Cupertino, CA
- Used Saturn Ion in Skokie, IL
- Used Lexus Es-300H in Citrus Heights, CA
- Used Chevrolet Impala in Loveland, CO
- Used Infiniti Q70 in South San Francisco, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Cls-Class in Meriden, CT
- Used Toyota Sienna in Paramount, CA
- Used Audi A6 in High Point, NC
- Used Audi S5 in Gastonia, NC
- Used Jaguar F-Pace in San Bernardino, CA
- Used Infiniti G-Convertible in Pasadena, TX
- Used Volkswagen Arteon in Simi Valley, CA
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover-Evoque in Rialto, CA
- Used Lamborghini Aventador in Federal Way, WA