2021 Toyota Sequoia Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Sequoia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,375
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$69,375
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$69,375
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$69,375
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$69,375
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$69,375
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
TRD 18" Forged BBS Matte Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$69,375
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
Blu-ray/DVD playeryes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
605 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$69,375
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$69,375
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$69,375
All Weather Floor Linersyes
All-Weather Floor Liners - For Third Rowyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Coveryes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Cargo Toteyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
TRD Shift Knobyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$69,375
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$69,375
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room34.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.4 in.
driver seat thigh extensionyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$69,375
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$69,375
Paint Protection Film (Front Bumper)yes
Ball Mountyes
Special Coloryes
Hood Protectoryes
Trailer Ball - 2 5/16"yes
Blackout Emblem Overlaysyes
TRD Front Skid Plateyes
Trailer Ball - 2"yes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Front Skid Plateyes
TRD Cast Aluminum Running Boardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$69,375
Maximum cargo capacity120.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight6000 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.0 degrees
Maximum payload1300 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length205.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height77.0 in.
Wheel base122.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$69,375
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Red Rock, leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$69,375
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P275/55R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$69,375
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$69,375
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.

