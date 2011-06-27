  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sequoia
  4. 2020 Toyota Sequoia
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Sequoia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,695
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,695
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Toyota Sequoia
VIEW OFFERS
buyatoyota.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,695
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,695
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,695
TRD Sport Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,695
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,695
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,695
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,695
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Third Row Matyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
TRD Sport All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,695
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,695
Front head room34.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room66.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,695
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,695
Hood Protectoryes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Front Skid Plateyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,695
Maximum cargo capacity120.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5730 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.0 degrees
Maximum payload1370 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length205.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Ground clearance9.9 in.
Height77.0 in.
Wheel base122.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,695
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Super White
  • Midnight Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,695
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P275/55R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,695
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,695
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars