Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,095
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$57,095
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$57,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$57,095
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$57,095
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$57,095
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Carpet Cargo Mat Packageyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Premium JBL Audio and Convenience Packageyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$57,095
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$57,095
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$57,095
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,095
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Wireless Headphonesyes
3rd Row Passyes
Cargo Coveryes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
7-Passenger Seating w/Second-Row Captain's Chairsyes
Rear Seat Blu-Ray Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$57,095
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,095
Front head room34.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room66.4 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,095
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,095
Hood Protectoryes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Front Skid Plateyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$57,095
Maximum cargo capacity120.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5730 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.0 degrees
Maximum payload1370 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length205.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Ground clearance9.9 in.
Height77.0 in.
Wheel base122.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$57,095
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Toasted Walnut Pearl
  • Super White
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Shoreline Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$57,095
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P275/55R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$57,095
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$57,095
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
