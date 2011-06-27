Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia Limited Features & Specs
|Overview
See Sequoia Inventory
Starting MSRP
$54,350
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|8
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$54,350
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$54,350
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|343.2/448.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$54,350
|Torque
|401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|381 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$54,350
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$54,350
|Preferred Accessory Package
|yes
|Safety and Convenience Package
|yes
|Four Season Floor Liner Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$54,350
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$54,350
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$54,350
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,350
|Carpet Floor Mats
|yes
|Cargo Cover
|yes
|Carpet Mat Package
|yes
|7-Passenger Seating w/Second-Row Captain's Chairs
|yes
|Coin Holder/Ashtray Cup
|yes
|Rear Seat Blu-Ray Entertainment System
|yes
|Universal Tablet Holder
|yes
|Carpet/Cargo Mat
|yes
|Cargo Tote
|yes
|Wireless Headphones
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liner/Mat Package
|yes
|All-Weather Cargo Mat
|yes
|Entune Premium JBL Audio w/Integrated Navigation
|yes
|Cargo Net - Envelope
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|yes
|Carpet Cargo Mat
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$54,350
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,350
|Front head room
|34.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.4 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|62.5 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,350
|Rear head room
|34.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|59.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.6 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,350
|Hood Protector
|yes
|Trailer Ball and Mount
|yes
|Paint Protection Film
|yes
|Front Skid Plate
|yes
|Door Sill Protectors
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$54,350
|Maximum cargo capacity
|120.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5730 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7100 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.9 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|27.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1370 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|20.0 degrees
|Length
|205.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7400 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.9 in.
|Height
|77.0 in.
|Wheel base
|122.0 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$54,350
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$54,350
|20 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|P275/55R20 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Sequoia
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$54,350
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$54,350
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia Limited info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic