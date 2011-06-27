  1. Home
Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Sequoia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$62,090
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$62,090
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Four Season Floor Liner Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$62,090
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
Blu-ray/DVD playeryes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
605 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$62,090
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Coveryes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Carpet/Cargo Matyes
Cargo Toteyes
Wireless Headphonesyes
All-Weather Floor Liner/Mat Packageyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$62,090
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$62,090
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room34.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.4 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Trailer Ball and Mountyes
Special Coloryes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Hood Protectoryes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Front Skid Plateyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Maximum cargo capacity120.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5750 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.0 degrees
Maximum payload1350 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length205.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height77.0 in.
Wheel base122.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Black
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Red Rock, leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$62,090
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$62,090
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$62,090
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
