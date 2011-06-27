  1. Home
Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Safety and Convenience Packageyes
Four Season Floor Liner Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Cargo Coveryes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
7-Passenger Seating w/Second-Row Captain's Chairsyes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
Rear Seat Blu-Ray Entertainment Systemyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Carpet/Cargo Matyes
Cargo Toteyes
Wireless Headphonesyes
All-Weather Floor Liner/Mat Packageyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Entune Premium JBL Audio w/Integrated Navigationyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room34.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room66.4 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Hood Protectoryes
Trailer Ball and Mountyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Front Skid Plateyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity120.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5985 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.0 degrees
Maximum payload1315 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length205.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7100 lbs.
Ground clearance10.0 in.
Height77.0 in.
Wheel base122.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Super White
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Black
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
