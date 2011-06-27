  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sequoia
  4. Used 2015 Toyota Sequoia
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Sequoia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,095
See Sequoia Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$61,095
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$61,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$61,095
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$61,095
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$61,095
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$61,095
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
Blu-ray/DVD playeryes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
605 watts stereo outputyes
video monitoryes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$61,095
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$61,095
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,095
Door Sill Protectoryes
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Carpet Matsyes
Wireless Headphonesyes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Door Sill Protectoryes
Cargo Coveryes
Carpet Mats w/Cargo Mat, 3rd Rowyes
Cargo Netyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Door Sill Protectoryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$61,095
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,095
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room34.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.4 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,095
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,095
20" Black Satin Mammoth Wheels w/Michelin Tiresyes
Skid Plateyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Chrome Exhaust Tipyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Hood Protectoryes
Color Keyed Fender Flaresyes
Accent Stripeyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
20" BBS Alloy Wheels w/Michelin Tiresyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$61,095
Maximum cargo capacity120.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5750 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.0 degrees
Maximum payload1350 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length205.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Height77.0 in.
Wheel base122.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$61,095
Exterior Colors
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Black
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Red Rock, premium leather
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$61,095
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$61,095
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$61,095
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sequoia Inventory

Related Used 2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles