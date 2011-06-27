Used 2014 Toyota Sequoia SUV Consumer Reviews

I just got the wife a 2014 Sequoia limited and its by far the best vehicle I've owned. (I've had a couple of Mercedes before). It addresses all of the comfort and safety issues that a family of 5 could ask for. The new Entune compatibility is the best with the smart phone connection and bluetooth capabilities. The computer will pick up your phone's music and just start playing it when prompted. The 4 wheel drive rocks too! Pulled my brother in law out of a ditch in the snow (had a two wheel drive truck) and I had him out before the wife knew what was going on. You're going to pay for this Truck as they are not cheap but its well worth the $ to get the comfort, reliability and quality

Redkc720 , 03/10/2016 SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

We have had nothing but issues with the sonar sensors on our Sequoia. We initially filed a claim in September of 2014. I have driven Toyota vehicles for 17 years and would have been a loyal customer had this not happened. Lucky for us, we had been issue free until this point, so we had no idea that Toyota corporate is not pleasant to work with if you experience issues with your vehicle. We hit things twice that were too low to see and the sensors didn't notify us. Toyota said that isn't their fault. The sensors would work at times, then suddenly not work for a period of time. They finally didn't work for the dealership to see first hand and they finally believed us. I have honestly never called a or visited a car dealership so many times. It was embarrassing. The sensors finally quit working all together. Finally, they replaced all of the equipment. That was a great temporary fix. Next, we had lights blinking, beeping noises and it all quit working completely. We had to bring it in again. This time Toyota replaced all of the wiring...I could go on but won't. We were (over)sold on the safety features of this extra large vehicle. As parents, we thought we were doing the responsible thing. I would never post something like this under normal circumstances, but I have been advised by Toyota to drive the car like it doesn't have sonar sensors. Something to think about when you make a large purchase like this - I do actually look when I am driving - I had that part figured out. I feel like it's fair to expect your equipment to work. If my headlights didn't work, would they tell me not to drive during the day? Do your homework. We really loved this car. It was comfortable, spacious, everything we wanted. It was perfect for our family, until the sensors didn't work. Then the scary thing was evident - the number of things we couldn't see in this big vehicle - like children that can run out quickly. Basically, we paid a lot of money for safety devices that didn't work. Toyota's take? You should always abide by state driving laws if you don't feel save, and you should never rely on your sensors. Thank you Toyota! I could have paid a lot less and not gotten sensors. I think I will find a company that stands behind their equipment. I really thought I would drive Toyotas forever. I can't tell you how disappointed this makes me.