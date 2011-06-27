  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sequoia
  4. Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Sequoia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,070
See Sequoia Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$63,070
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$63,070
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$63,070
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$63,070
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$63,070
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$63,070
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
605 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
audio and video remote controlyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$63,070
12V and 115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$63,070
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,070
Door Sill Protectoryes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Cargo Toteyes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Mat w/Door Sill Protectoryes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Mat w/Door Sill Protectoryes
Carpet Floor Mats and Carpet Cargo Matyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Ashtray Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$63,070
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,070
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,070
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
fixed with storage center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,070
TRD 17" Forged Off-Road Wheelsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Hood Protectoryes
Front Skid Plateyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$63,070
Front track67.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity120.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight6000 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach27.0 degrees
Maximum payload1300 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length205.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height77.0 in.
Wheel base122.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track69.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$63,070
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Black
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Redrock, premium leather
  • Graphite, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$63,070
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$63,070
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$63,070
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sequoia Inventory

Related Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles