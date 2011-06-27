  1. Home
Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Sequoia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,940
See Sequoia Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,940
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,940
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,940
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,940
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,940
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,940
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
605 watts stereo outputyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,940
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,940
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,940
Door Sill Protectoryes
2nd Row Captain Seatsyes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Mat w/Door Sill Protectoryes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Mat w/Door Sill Protectoryes
Carpet Floor Mats and Carpet Cargo Matyes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Ashtray Kityes
Premium HDD Navigation w/Entuneyes
Rear Seat Blu-Ray Entertainment Systemyes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Cargo Toteyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,940
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,940
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room66.4 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,940
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,940
TRD 17" Forged Off-Road Wheelsyes
Hood Protectoryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Front Skid Plateyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,940
Front track67.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity120.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5730 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach27.0 degrees
Maximum payload1370 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length205.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Ground clearance9.9 in.
Height77.0 in.
Wheel base122.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track69.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,940
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Black
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,940
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,940
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,940
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sequoia Inventory

