Used 2010 Toyota Sequoia Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Sequoia
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$59,405
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
$59,405
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$59,405
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$59,405
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
$59,405
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$59,405
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
diversity antennayes
rear volume controlsyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
audio and video remote controlyes
14 total speakersyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
440 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$59,405
12V and 115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
$59,405
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,405
Carpeted Floor Mat/Cargo Mat/Door Sill Protectoryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
$59,405
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium leatheryes
$59,405
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room38.0 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room61.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,405
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room66.1 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
fixed with storage center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Special Coloryes
$59,405
Special Coloryes
Measurements
Front track67.9 in.
$59,405
Front track67.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity120.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight6045 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27 degrees
Maximum payload1235 lbs.
Angle of departure21 degrees
Length205.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity8800 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height74.6 in.
Wheel base122.0 in.
Width79.8 in.
Rear track67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$59,405
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Metallic
  • Cassis Pearl
  • Black
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Spruce Mica
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Redrock, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$59,405
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$59,405
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$59,405
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
