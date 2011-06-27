Used 2009 Toyota Sequoia Platinum Fleet Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
$55,800
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$55,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$55,800
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
$55,800
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$55,800
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
440 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$55,800
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$55,800
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
$55,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium leatheryes
$55,800
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room62.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,800
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$55,800
Maximum cargo capacity120.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight6000 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.0 degrees
Maximum payload1235 lbs.
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length205.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity8800 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height77.0 in.
Wheel base122.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$55,800
Exterior Colors
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Cassis Pearl
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Arctic Frost Pearl
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Black
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Timberland Mica
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Redrock, leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$55,800
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$55,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$55,800
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
