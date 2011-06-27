  1. Home
Used 2009 Toyota Sequoia SR5 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,475
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,475
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,475
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,475
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,475
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,475
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,475
speed-proportional power steeringyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,475
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,475
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,475
Front head room39.7 in.
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.4 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room62.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,475
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,475
Maximum cargo capacity120.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight5730 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.0 degrees
Maximum payload1350 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length205.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.9 in.
Height74.6 in.
Wheel base122.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,475
Exterior Colors
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Cassis Pearl
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Black
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Timberland Mica
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,475
P275/65R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,475
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,475
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
