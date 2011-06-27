  1. Home
Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque314 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower273 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
JBL premium brand speakersyes
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
10 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room62.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room59.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room62.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track65.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity128.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5140 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27 degrees
Maximum payload1460 lbs.
Angle of departure19 degrees
Length203.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance10.4 in.
Height75.2 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Timberland Mica
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Super White
  • Bluesteel Mica
  • Arctic Frost Pearl
  • Natural White
  • Black
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Silver Sky Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe, leather
  • Taupe, cloth
  • Light Charcoal, leather
  • Light Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
P265/65R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
