Used 2006 Toyota Sequoia Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Sequoia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,310
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,310
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,310
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,310
Torque314 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower273 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,310
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,310
JBL premium brand speakersyes
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
10 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,310
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,310
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,310
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,310
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room62.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room59.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,310
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.3 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room62.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,310
Front track65.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity128.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5330 lbs.
Gross weight6700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload1370 lbs.
Angle of departure20 degrees
Length203.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height75.6 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,310
Exterior Colors
  • Bluesteel Mica
  • Timberland Mica
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Black
  • Natural White
  • Arctic Frost Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Taupe, leather
  • Taupe, cloth
  • Light Charcoal, leather
  • Light Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,310
Alloy spare wheelyes
P265/65R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,310
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,310
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
