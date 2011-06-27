  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sequoia
  4. Used 2005 Toyota Sequoia
  5. Used 2005 Toyota Sequoia SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Toyota Sequoia SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Sequoia
5(76%)4(13%)3(8%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.6
122 reviews
Write a review
See all Sequoias for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,779 - $6,718
Used Sequoia for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...25

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Family fights to drive the Sequoia!

Curtis Berge, 05/21/2005
21 of 21 people found this review helpful

Its a 2004, owned for 18 months, with 21K. It has been very reliable, so far. Yea it's large, yet doesn't ride like a big a boat. Makes you feel like your driving a vehicle half the size. Has a smooth, comfortable ride in any seat. Engine has nice pick up and the gas mileage isn't as bad as I thought it would be. I have gotten up to 19 miles to the gallon (speed limit driving) on the highway! Love this SUV!

Report Abuse

Great experience

T Benedict, 01/27/2005
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I looked at GMC, Ford, VW, and Dodge before buying my Sequoia. I sold my GMC which I had been having numerious problems with. I have 2,000 miles on my Sequoia and like it more every day. The ride is smooth, it is fun to drive, great in deep snow and on unimproved dirt roads. It is comfortable enough so my wife will go with me when I go 4 wheeling on dirt trails (the length and width is not much bigger than a 4Runner). It is great off road. The gas could be better but is great for a big vehicle. In 20,000 it will cost about $300.00 more than most 6 cylinder engines.

Report Abuse

20 Months of Ownership

cneighbor, 11/07/2006
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I prefer to wait a while before I offer my opinion so this should help used car buyers. The Sequoia is an excellent vehicle. Don't buy this truck if you're looking for a lot of gizmos. It's pretty plain jane compared to the competition. However, if you're looking for a very smooth ride and the satisfaction of knowing this SUV will last forever then buy one. This is a classic Toyota... great ride, quality, reliability and timeless styling. Just a couple of negatives mentioned below. I won't complain about gas mileage. I still don't understand people who buy a V8 SUV and do???

Report Abuse

very well designed

ranma22, 08/20/2005
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

The primary reason I liked this vehicle is the exterior design - it looks luxurious and comparable to the Land Cruiser. The fender wall makes this vehicle muscular. After I purchased the vehicle, I was very satisfied w/ the handling and comfort of driving. What about the engine? It feels very powerful. The actual mileage I'm getting so far driving on surface streets is about 12 to 13 miles per gallon; on the freeway, I'm getting about 14 miles per gallon. I logged all mileage and gallons of gas when I fill up my tank so that's how I obtained the numbers.

Report Abuse

Like Riding a Lexus

Geeeyejo, 10/07/2017
Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
19 of 21 people found this review helpful

Purchased my 2005 Limited 4x4 with 135k for $6800. Immediately had timing belt, water pump, radiator hoses and serpentine belt changed. Then put all new Denso coils and plugs, air filter, oil change. Have had several issues with a transmission sensor needing replacement, gas cap throwing codes - both easy and inexpensive fixes. Be aware almost all of these trucks will eventually have issues with the SAIS pollution pump system - throwing CEL light and sometimes limp mode. Previous owner had the bypass system installed - I had to add a pressure sensor kit wired to the ECM harness to finally address the issues. Thankfully I was able to do much of this work myself that would have been a fortune in the repair shop. Hence only 4 stars. All great now and should run for another 200k miles. I concur with others that the big tree drives like a large luxury car, has great fit and finish. I invested in an Android head unit to bring the tech to the 21st century. I can ask Siri to play anything on my IPhone through the head unit and make calls, etc. Interior space is huge for this class - all three rows comfortable. Sunroof a plus too. Last truck was a V10 Ford Excursion so about 15 mpg average and up to 18+ highway is not bad at all . Mine is black with grey leather interior and looks like a big vintage Land Cruiser. Also Toyota had a recall on the frames for rusting- had mine inspected - all is fine and getting a free anti- corrosion treatment to the frame - pretty cool. Love this truck!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...25
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sequoias for sale

Related Used 2005 Toyota Sequoia SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles