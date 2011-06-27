Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia SUV Consumer Reviews

Can't give it up Kristen , 08/14/2010 28 of 28 people found this review helpful We just wrapped up a 5500 mile summer road trip from Texas to Canada, through the north east, down the east coast and back. We are a family of 4 and we couldn't have done this without our Sequoia. We took out one of the back row seats & folded up the passenger side middle row seat. The kids were in two different rows and we had coolers for food & drinks. The truck is roomy enough for all of us to spread out for the long haul. Awesome. PLUS, we have never, ever had an engine problem. We replaced the back window motor, but that's it. GREAT truck. Can't imagine having another vehicle. Report Abuse

Wow what a vehicle! Andy , 12/30/2009 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I have owned my Sequoia since new and have just rolled over 300,000 Miles! This vehicle has been a real workhorse with 5 kids (4 girls - imagine the luggage) and numerous vacations. It has never let us down! The only mechanical issues I have had has been replacement of rear wheel seals twice and front ball joints (due to recall). I can't say enough good things about this vehicle. When clean, it still looks new inside and out. I have never garage kept, but paint in excellent shape. I have found that the rear door window is often faulty, but it is usually not the motor as you'll see on other posts. About 200k miles ago, I put some dieelectric grease in the motor connector prob. solved. Report Abuse

Super SUV JUNIOR JOE , 02/18/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought the Sequoia used with 22,000 miles. The SUV has been super in every aspect except the front brakes, rotors warped three times, the Toyota dealer replaced at no charge to me for both rotors and pads. It is very comfortable on long trips for front and rear passengers. The average mpg is 16 that I can live with. Hauling my travel trailer it gets 11 mpg, still ok in my book, since the trailer weighs 5,500 lbs fully loaded. I have had no problem with the engine and transmission, both run very smooth. Report Abuse

Smooth ride! Watch your wallet. 4dfmbz , 08/14/2006 16 of 18 people found this review helpful i bought my seq used it was a 2002 sr5 with all bells! My only concern is the brakes. I have had to replace pads twice in one year and rotors once. I do drive quiet a bit. I bought the car with 23k it has 63K in a little over a year. But the car is a joy to drive, very smooth, like the lexus. Had to replace battery, I left on the lights, tires, and brakes.. The car is defint reliable. I would def by another. But only used. The gas will murder your wallet. At aound 3.00 a gallon, you're looking at 85.00 to fill. Brakes run about 200-400, tires are 500.00. So we are buying a smaller car for commuting purposes. The SUV will be for trips and weekends only. Report Abuse