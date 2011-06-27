  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota RAV4
  4. 2022 Toyota RAV4
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Toyota RAV4 Limited Specs & Features

More about the 2022 RAV4
More about the 2022 RAV4
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,025
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG30 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)391.5/507.5 mi.
Engine
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower203 hp @ 6,600 rpm
Torque184 lb-ft @ 5,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,100 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Protection Package +$414
Quick Charge Cable Package +$70
Limited Grade Advanced Technology Package +$1,225
Limited Grade Weather Package +$815
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
JBL premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
automatic parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Door Sill Protectors +$199
Console Safe +$359
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Premium Audio w/Dynamic Navigation and JBL +$1,040
All-Weather Liner Package +$269
Carpet Mat Package +$269
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.7 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room47.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Special Color +$425
Exhaust Tip - Black Chrome +$120
Alloy Wheel Locks +$65
Mudguards +$129
Roof Rack Cross Bars +$315
Paint Protection Film +$395
Running Boards +$549
Panoramic Sunroof +$500
Body Side Moldings +$209
Blackout Emblem Overlay +$129
Door Edge Guards +$140
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,510 lbs.
EPA interior volume136.4 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,610 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height67.2 in.
Length180.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,100 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity1,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.0 in.
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Blueprint
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ash, leatherette
  • Nutmeg, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
chrome alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Toyota RAV4 Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models