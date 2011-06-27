  1. Home
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium Specs & Features

More about the 2022 RAV4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,885
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG30 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/35 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)406.0/507.5 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower203 hp @ 6,600 rpm
Torque184 lb-ft @ 5,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,160 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
XLE Premium Grade Weather Package +$1,075
Protection Package +$414
Quick Charge Cable Package +$70
Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Liners +$353
Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Mats +$353
XLE Premium Grade Technology Package +$1,265
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Door Sill Protectors +$199
Frameless Homelink Mirror +$175
Console Safe +$359
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Spider Cargo Net +$59
All-Weather Liner Package +$269
Carpet Mat Package +$269
Audio Plus and JBL +$1,670
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.7 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room47.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Special Color +$425
Exhaust Tip - Black Chrome +$120
Alloy Wheel Locks +$65
Mudguards +$129
Roof Rack Cross Bars +$315
Paint Protection Film +$395
Running Boards +$549
Body Side Moldings +$209
Blackout Emblem Overlay +$129
Door Edge Guards +$140
Dimensions
Angle of approach19.0 degrees
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,450 lbs.
EPA interior volume136.4 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,610 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height67.2 in.
Length180.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,160 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity1,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.0 in.
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Rock
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Blueprint
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Ruby Flare Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ash, leatherette
  • Nutmeg, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
chrome alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Other models